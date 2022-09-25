Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $184.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

