Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $97.73 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $97.73 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00091958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00019532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,229,737,314 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.