Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

