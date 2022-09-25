Veriti Management LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $122.71 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

