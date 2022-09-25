Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in 3M by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 201,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,040,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Bell Bank increased its position in 3M by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 51,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in 3M by 11.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.74. 3M has a 52-week low of $111.62 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

