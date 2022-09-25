Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom makes up 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.