Veriti Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

