Veriti Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $130.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

