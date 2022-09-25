Veriti Management LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28. The company has a market cap of $221.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

