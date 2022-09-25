Veriti Management LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

