Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $574,754.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,606.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,398 shares of company stock worth $2,119,041. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.