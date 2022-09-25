Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Vertex Energy Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.
