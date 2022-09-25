Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viad presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE VVI opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.73. Viad has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Viad Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Viad by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viad by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.