Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viad presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.
NYSE VVI opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.73. Viad has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18.
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
