Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0325 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $602,033.78 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,901.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00150473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00282738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00749234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00602020 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,539,010 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

