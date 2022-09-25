Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 19,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NEE traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.52. 6,719,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. The company has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

