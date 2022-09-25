Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 33,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,127,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 67.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 7,158,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

