Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WHR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.79. The stock had a trading volume of 722,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.72. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

