Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Starbucks by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $141,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,560,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $299,519,000 after purchasing an additional 279,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,153,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

