Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 43,491,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,634,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

