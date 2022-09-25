Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,597,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CE traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $89.39 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.