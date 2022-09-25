Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,639 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Halliburton by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 677,371 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 267,183 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Halliburton by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of HAL traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,513,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,321. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.