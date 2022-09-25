Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 2,863.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average of $116.03. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

