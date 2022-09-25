Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740,525 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 6.17% of Porch Group worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 41,429 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Insider Activity

Porch Group Stock Performance

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.44 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Stories

