Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,349,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,803 shares during the period. Paya comprises 2.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $28,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Paya by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paya by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 267,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.61 million, a P/E ratio of 187.73 and a beta of -0.01. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

