Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.68. 397,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,681. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.47. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.04 and a 52 week high of $441.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

