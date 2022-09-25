Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 551,562 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 551,562 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 1.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Progressive by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.53. 2,004,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,337. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

