Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Receives $59.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

VTSCY opened at $9.30 on Friday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

