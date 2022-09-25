VNX (VNXLU) Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges

VNX (VNXLU) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, VNX has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VNX coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. VNX has a total market cap of $531,399.27 and approximately $56.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,907.84 or 1.00002166 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00058712 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005786 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00066526 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

