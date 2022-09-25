Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average of $152.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

