Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $978,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after purchasing an additional 649,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,022,000. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.36.

