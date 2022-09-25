Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 6,408 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after buying an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $57.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

