VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.
VTEX Trading Down 3.2 %
VTEX stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. VTEX has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.
About VTEX
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
