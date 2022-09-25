VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

VTEX stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. VTEX has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $730.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in VTEX by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in VTEX by 2,701.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VTEX by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in VTEX by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,477,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 528,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

