Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires 3,105 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

BATS EFV opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

