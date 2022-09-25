Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $896,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

