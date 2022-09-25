Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases 6,989 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $37.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38.

