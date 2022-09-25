Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $37.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

