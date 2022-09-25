WanSwap (WASP) Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. WanSwap has a market capitalization of $587,643.52 and approximately $15,528.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WanSwap has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010984 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WanSwap Coin Profile

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,495,284 coins. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WanSwap Coin Trading

