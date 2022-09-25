Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €70.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

HEN3 opened at €61.08 ($62.33) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.12.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

