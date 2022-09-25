Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,942. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

