Wavelength Capital Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 295,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.09 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average is $107.10.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

