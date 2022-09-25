Wavelength Capital Management LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.44 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

