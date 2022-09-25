Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 50,836 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,836 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,944. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.