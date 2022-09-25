Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,162,754 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,762,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.63% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $446,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

VWO traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $37.52. 22,623,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,583,910. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

