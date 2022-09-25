Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 210,186 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,186 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.63% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000.

ITM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. 564,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,839. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $51.61.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

