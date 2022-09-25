Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,665. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.99 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.