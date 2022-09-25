Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $11.25 Million Stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,253 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 8.81% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

HAP traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,463. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.