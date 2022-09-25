Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $12.26 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.85% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of GWX stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

