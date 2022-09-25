Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $175.81 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,857 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.63% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $175,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,877,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,895. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

