Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $9.56 Million Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $173.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

