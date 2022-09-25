Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 81,811 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,811 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $38,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

IUSV stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 952,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,530. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

