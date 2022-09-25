Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 110,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.61. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

